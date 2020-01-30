Choirs come together for 11th annual festival

THE 11th annual Henley Choir Festival raised at least £1,000 for charity.

Seven choirs from churches in the area took part in the event at St Mary’s Church in Henley on Saturday evening.

Each performed individually before coming together to sing the first part of Haydn’s The Creation.

Taking part this year were the choirs of St Mary’s, St Nicholas in Rotherfield Greys, St Margaret’s in Harpsden, All Saints in Peppard, the Hambleden Valley and the combined choirs of St Thomas’s and St Mary’s in Goring and Streatley and St John the Baptist and Christ the King in Kidmore End and Sonning Common.

The soloists for the second half were Rebecca Bell, who sings and directs the junior choir at All Saints, the rector of All Saints Rev James Stickings and Welsh American tenor Emlyn Williams.

They were conducted by Frances Brewett-Taylor, the choir leader at St John the Baptist and a former musical director of Henley Choral Society, and was accompanied on the organ by Michael Howell, who is head of music at St Thomas’s. The proceeds will go to Autism Berkshire, which has helped several of the participants’ relatives.

Since its launch in 2010, the festival has raised at least £16,321 for good causes, including the Henley Stroke Club, the Nomad youth and community project and Camp Mohawk at Crazies Hill.

Former town councillor Elizabeth Hodgkin, who

co-founded it with David Butler and sings at St Nicholas’ Church, said: “The choirs performed beautifully. They were very well received in the first half before they absolutely lifted the roof in the second. It was glorious to hear.

“Frances was an inspirational conductor and we’re so thankful to everyone who does this freely as well as St Mary’s, which allow us to use the church free of charge.

“Attendance was slightly lower than usual this year but there was lots of clapping and cheering and everyone enjoyed themselves. It’s a great opportunity for the choirs to come together and sing the big works, which they don’t get very often.”