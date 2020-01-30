Atlantic rowers in ‘warm-up’ at museum

FOURTEEN teams of rowers from around Britain took part in a 24-hour egro rowing marathon at the River & Rowing Museum in Henley.

The are all due to take part in this year’s Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge in which they will row 3,000 miles across the ocean from the Canary Islands to Antigua.

Each team was raising money for a charity or cause of their choice by selling T-shirts and raffle tickets. The rowers, who were watched and cheered on by visitors to the museum, replicated the conditions of the race by completing two-hour stints before taking two hours off to rest or sleep.

They fed themselves using freeze-dried ration packs, as they will do during the challenge.

Museum director Sarah Posey said: “We were delighted when they approached us to host it and were very happy to help.

“We witnessed some incredible rowing and there was a real buzz.

“We’re always keen to support the sport in all its forms, especially as indoor rowing is growing in popularity.”

The museum plans to host taster indoor rowing sessions including a competition in the spring.