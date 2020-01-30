Thursday, 30 January 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Atlantic rowers in ‘warm-up’ at museum

Atlantic rowers in ‘warm-up’ at museum

FOURTEEN teams of rowers from around Britain took part in a 24-hour egro rowing marathon at the River & Rowing Museum in Henley.

The are all due to take part in this year’s Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge in which they will row 3,000 miles across the ocean from the Canary Islands to Antigua.

Each team was raising money for a charity or cause of their choice by selling T-shirts and raffle tickets. The rowers, who were watched and cheered on by visitors to the museum, replicated the conditions of the race by completing two-hour stints before taking two hours off to rest or sleep.

They fed themselves using freeze-dried ration packs, as they will do during the challenge.

Museum director Sarah Posey said: “We were delighted when they approached us to host it and were very happy to help.

“We witnessed some incredible rowing and there was a real buzz.

“We’re always keen to support the sport in all its forms, especially as indoor rowing is growing in popularity.”

The museum plans to host taster indoor rowing sessions including a competition in the spring.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33