Children get a kick out of singing together (not to mention pizza and biscuits)

A FREE workshop hosted by the Henley Youth Choir was held at the d:two centre on Sunday.

Around 20 children took part in the Come and Sing session and sang songs from a number of films, accompanied Anita D’Attellis on the piano.

Songs included Can You Feel The Love Tonight from The Lion King, Waving Through a Window from the new musical Dear Evan Hanson and The Bear Necessities from The Jungle Book.

The afternoon ended with a short performance for the children’s parents and friends. In their breaks, the singers enjoyed biscuits, pizza and squash.

Jessica Norton, who led the event, said: “The Henley Youth Choir and guests had an action-packed afternoon of singing songs in harmony, learning techniques through some games and performing at a wonderfully high standard to parents and friends.

“Seeing young people enjoy singing in a group is a truly fantastic experience and I hope to see them continue their love of signing for years to come.”

Rehearsals take place at 7.30pm every Monday during term time at the d:two centre in Upper Market Place.

The youth choir is keen to welcome new members. If you are interested in finding out more, email fi.harding@sky.com