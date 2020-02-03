Santa fun run set to expand

ORGANISERS of the Henley Santa fun run want to expand the event.

About 65 people took part in the latest one in December, raising about £300 for the Mayor’s charities.

A meeting of the town council’s events sub-committee, which runs it, heard that perhaps a charity could be asked to take it over.

Speaking from the public gallery, Philippa Ratcliffe said: “I thought the Santa fun run was great and the effort that everyone put in.

“But it is one of those things that could be so much bigger. A lot of people didn’t know about it.

“To get a charity to organise the run would relieve pressure on councillors and the council.”

Ms Ratcliffe, who runs the Eat! Food Festival in Henley, which provided soup and biscuits for runners at last year’s event, suggested approaching the YMCA.

She added: “You could use their marketing skills to organise it.”

Councillor Sarah Miller, who chairs the sub-committee, said: “We were a bit down on numbers this time.

“There wasn’t enough promotion up to the event but it raised over £300 for the Mayor’s charities and there were lots of kids and families.

“We have a potential sponsor for this year and I think we can really grow it. I might suggest talking to a charity who could help us.”

Sub-committee member Richard Reed said having a famous person to start the race could attract people, adding: “A few years ago we had Angie Best warming them up. We should bring that back.”

This year’s Santa fun run is set to take place on December 13.