Victorian play

A CHARITY performance of the Victorian drama Lady Audley’s Secret will take place at Goring village hall tomorrow (Saturday) from 7pm.

It will be read through by members of the Actors Bold company like a radio play set in the Forties.

The event will be in aid of the hall refurbishment programme and the community shop in South Stoke.

Tickets cost £20 (with meal) and are available from Inspiration in Goring.