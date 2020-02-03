WI meeting

Restaurateur claims food hygiene checks are unfair
THE owner of an Indian restaurant in Goring has ... [more]
Monday, 03 February 2020
THE Foundling Hospital, which was set up in London by Thomas Coram in 1739, will be the subject of discussion at the next meeting of Peppard Women’s Institute.
Mr Coram was a philanthropist who wanted to prevent children and infants dying in the capital’s streets.
The meeting will be held at the war memorial hall in Gallowstree Road on Wednesday, February 12 from 2pm.
03 February 2020
More News:
Restaurateur claims food hygiene checks are unfair
THE owner of an Indian restaurant in Goring has ... [more]
Church to host more events with £280,000 extension
A NEW £280,000 extension to St Leonard’s Church ... [more]
POLL: Have your say