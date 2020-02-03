Monday, 03 February 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

WI meeting

THE Foundling Hospital, which was set up in London by Thomas Coram in 1739, will be the subject of discussion at the next meeting of Peppard Women’s Institute.

Mr Coram was a philanthropist who wanted to prevent children and infants dying in the capital’s streets.

The meeting will be held at the war memorial hall in Gallowstree Road on Wednesday, February 12 from 2pm. 

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33