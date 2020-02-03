Fourth year of Big Bash

MUSICIANS have been invited to perform at the fourth annual Big Bash in Sonning Common.

The beer and music festival will be held at the Butcher’s Arms in Blounts Court Road from noon to midnight on Saturday, June 27.

Landlord Rob Blues started the event in 2017 after the death of his wife Ellie from cancer, aged 46.

Singers or bands who want to take part should email the-fields.fam@talktalk.net