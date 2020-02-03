Monday, 03 February 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fourth year of Big Bash

MUSICIANS have been invited to perform at the fourth annual Big Bash in Sonning Common.

The beer and music festival will be held at the Butcher’s Arms in Blounts Court Road from noon to midnight on Saturday, June 27.

Landlord Rob Blues started the event in 2017 after the death of his wife Ellie from cancer, aged 46.

Singers or bands who want to take part should email the-fields.fam@talktalk.net

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33