Monday, 03 February 2020

Magazine plea

THE editorial team of the Sonning Common magazine is looking for volunteers.

It wants people who are able to report on events and help with distribution. 

About 80 people are currently involved in the production of the magazine, which is published six times a year with 2,000 copies.

For more information, email chairman@sonning
commonmagazine.org

