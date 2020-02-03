February Fish trips

THE Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common has organised trips to Newbury town centre and Kew Gardens next month.

The charity, which provides transport for people in and around the village without access to a car, will collect ticket holders from their homes before the visit to Newbury on Tuesday, February 11.

The trip will run from 9.30am to 3pm and costs £8.

The trip to Kew Gardens will be on Tuesday, February 25 from 10am to 3.30pm.

Attractions include the 25th orchid festival. The theme this year is Indonesia, where more than 5,000 species of orchids can be found.

The minibus will collect people at the village hall in Wood Lane. Admission to the gardens costs £10.

For more information or to book, call Fish on call 0118 972 3986.