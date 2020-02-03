Monday, 03 February 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

New race event ‘good for town’

A NEW 50km run in Henley could help boost tourism.

Up to 500 people are expected to take part in the Temple Trail Race, which is aimed at ultra-marathon novices.

It will take place on Sunday, August 23, starting in Falaise Square at 8am and finishing there during the afternoon.

The event, which is being organised by Race Solutions, of Whitchurch Hill, has already been approved by Henley Town Council.

Town manager Helen Barnett told a meeting of the council’s events sub-committee that she hoped it would encourage the participants to make a return visit for pleasure.

She said: “The event won’t impact on trade but they will hopefully shop and drink coffee and come back.”

Jim Sneddon, of the Henley Boating Company, asked what the “tangible benefits” were to the town.

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward replied: “There aren’t a lot of pros or cons. Most people probably won’t notice it.”

Ms Barnett responded: “We have people potentially coming back to Henley who wouldn’t have otherwise been.”

For more information, visit www.templetrailrace.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33