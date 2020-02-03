New race event ‘good for town’

A NEW 50km run in Henley could help boost tourism.

Up to 500 people are expected to take part in the Temple Trail Race, which is aimed at ultra-marathon novices.

It will take place on Sunday, August 23, starting in Falaise Square at 8am and finishing there during the afternoon.

The event, which is being organised by Race Solutions, of Whitchurch Hill, has already been approved by Henley Town Council.

Town manager Helen Barnett told a meeting of the council’s events sub-committee that she hoped it would encourage the participants to make a return visit for pleasure.

She said: “The event won’t impact on trade but they will hopefully shop and drink coffee and come back.”

Jim Sneddon, of the Henley Boating Company, asked what the “tangible benefits” were to the town.

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward replied: “There aren’t a lot of pros or cons. Most people probably won’t notice it.”

Ms Barnett responded: “We have people potentially coming back to Henley who wouldn’t have otherwise been.”

For more information, visit www.templetrailrace.com