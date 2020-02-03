A PUBLIC meeting to discuss this year’s Chelsea Fringe Henley festival will take place next week.

Organisers will explain the origins of the alternative gardening festival and outline this year’s events and visitors will be able to put forward suggestions.

The festival, which is supported by, but independent of, the Chelsea Flower Show, will take place from May 16 to 24.

The organisers say: “It is all about harnessing and spreading the excitement and energy that fizzes around gardens and gardening.

“The idea is to give people the freedom and opportunity to express themselves through the medium of plants and gardens, to open up possibilities and to allow full participation.

“It encompasses everything from grassroots community garden projects to avant-garde art installations.

“Our open-access principle means that just about anything goes — as long as it’s interesting and legal and on the subject of gardens, flowers, veg-growing or landscape.”

The meeting will be held at the Bull on Bell Street pub on Tuesday from 6pm to 7pm. For more information visit www.chelseafringe.com