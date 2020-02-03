Monday, 03 February 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fayre may be moved to avoid date clash

THIS year’s Henley May Fayre could be moved to later in the month to avoid clashing with the VE Day anniversary celebrations.

The event had been scheduled for Friday, May 8, the first bank holiday in May, but that is the day 75 years ago that the guns fell silent to mark the end of the Second World War.

Henley Town Council, which organises the fayre, is now considering moving it and supporting commemoration events.

Deputy Mayor David Eggleton told a meeting of the council’s events sub-committee: “May Day is a family day but VE Day is about paying respects. They should never be put together.”

Councillor Sarah Miller, who chairs the sub-committee, said the council was in talks with Phyllis Court Club about collaborating on a VE Day anniversary celebration.

Laurence Morris, who runs Laurence Menswear in Duke Street, said: “VE day is the most important day of the year and the town has to respect what is going on nationally. It must be seen to be doing something.”

Councillor Kellie Hinton said: “I feel we should be taking the lead from the Royal British Legion. If we are going into it then it should be a community event and any profit should go to the Legion.”

Town manager Helen Barnett said that Councillor Michelle Thomas had suggested the town took part in the three elements of the day that would be taking place nationally.

At 3pm there will be the nation’s toast to the heroes of the Second World War, at 6.55pm there will be a cry for peace and at 7pm church bells will be rung.

She added that residents of Henley were good at organising street parties.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33