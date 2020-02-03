Fayre may be moved to avoid date clash

THIS year’s Henley May Fayre could be moved to later in the month to avoid clashing with the VE Day anniversary celebrations.

The event had been scheduled for Friday, May 8, the first bank holiday in May, but that is the day 75 years ago that the guns fell silent to mark the end of the Second World War.

Henley Town Council, which organises the fayre, is now considering moving it and supporting commemoration events.

Deputy Mayor David Eggleton told a meeting of the council’s events sub-committee: “May Day is a family day but VE Day is about paying respects. They should never be put together.”

Councillor Sarah Miller, who chairs the sub-committee, said the council was in talks with Phyllis Court Club about collaborating on a VE Day anniversary celebration.

Laurence Morris, who runs Laurence Menswear in Duke Street, said: “VE day is the most important day of the year and the town has to respect what is going on nationally. It must be seen to be doing something.”

Councillor Kellie Hinton said: “I feel we should be taking the lead from the Royal British Legion. If we are going into it then it should be a community event and any profit should go to the Legion.”

Town manager Helen Barnett said that Councillor Michelle Thomas had suggested the town took part in the three elements of the day that would be taking place nationally.

At 3pm there will be the nation’s toast to the heroes of the Second World War, at 6.55pm there will be a cry for peace and at 7pm church bells will be rung.

She added that residents of Henley were good at organising street parties.