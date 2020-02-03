Monday, 03 February 2020

Fossils fun

A FANTASTIC fossils event for children will be held at Henley library on Saturday, February 22 from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

This will be run by volunteers from the Oxfordshire Geology Trust who will identify any fossils brought along by visitors.

Children will be able to make “dino masks” and handle dinosaur teeth, claws and bones.

Entry is free. For a ticket, visit the library in Ravenscroft Road, call 01865 815278 or email henley.lib
rary@oxfordshire.gov.uk

