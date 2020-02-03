Digital advice

Restaurateur claims food hygiene checks are unfair
THE owner of an Indian restaurant in Goring has ... [more]
Monday, 03 February 2020
A DIGITAL workshop will be held at Henley library on Friday, February 21 from 2.30pm to 4pm.
Visitors are advised to bring their own laptop or tablet.
For more information, call 01235 515900 or email digital@soha.co.uk
03 February 2020
Church to host more events with £280,000 extension
A NEW £280,000 extension to St Leonard’s Church ... [more]
