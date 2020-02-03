Snowdrop tea

Restaurateur claims food hygiene checks are unfair
THE owner of an Indian restaurant in Goring has ... [more]
Monday, 03 February 2020
THE Henley Quakers will their annual Snowdrop event on Sunday.
This will take place at the Meeting House in Northfield End, Henley, from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.
Visitors will be able to see the snowdrops in the walled burial ground. Entry is free.
03 February 2020
More News:
Restaurateur claims food hygiene checks are unfair
THE owner of an Indian restaurant in Goring has ... [more]
Church to host more events with £280,000 extension
A NEW £280,000 extension to St Leonard’s Church ... [more]
POLL: Have your say