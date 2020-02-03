Wet Wet Wet in summertime

SCOTTISH pop veterans Wet Wet Wet will make their debut at this year’s Rewind Festival.

The four-piece band will headline on the final night of the 12th annual Eighties music festival to be held at Temple Island Meadows in Remenham from Friday to Sunday, August 14 to 16.

The headliner on the Saturday night will be Jimmy Somerville’s Big Band-Tastic Boogie.

This year’s acts were announced on Tuesday, 48 hours before tickets went on sale.

Saturday’s line-up also includes Billy Ocean, Hue and Cry, Captain Sensible, Cutting Crew, Grandmaster Flash and Nik Kershaw.

The other Sunday performers are Bananarama, Go West, Soul II Soul, The Christians, Peter Wylie, Aswad, Limahl and Katrina from Katrina & The Waves.

The festival will begin with a show celebrating 50 years since the formation of Queen.

Queen Symphonic features a full symphony orchestra, a rock band and four solo artists from the international productions of the musical We Will Rock You.

They will perform some of Queen’s greatest hits, including Bohemian Rhapsody, We Are The Champions and Radio Ga Ga. Wet Wet Wet, who have sold more than 15 million singles and albums worldwide, will be fronted by Kevin Simm, formerly of Liberty X, who joined after lead vocalist and founding member Martin Pellow quit the band in 2017.

Simm said: “We’re very excited to play Rewind for the first time. It looks like a lot of fun.”

Drummer Tommy Cunningham added: “We can’t wait to play all our hits for you. It’ll be a brilliant night.” Somerville’s show will feature a big band with brass, strings and special effects, including the world’s biggest party popper.

He will be joined by special guest Sarah Jane Morris to recreate their 1986 No 1 hit Don’t Leave Me This Way. The Scot has appeared at Rewind four times previously, the last time being two years ago.

He previously played with Bronski Beat and The Communards as well as having a successful solo career.

David Heartfield, who founded Rewind and was part of the consortium that bought the festival from radio group Global last year, said: “We have some great acts this year.

“I think this line-up has the most quality in depth for any of the Rewinds that we have done.

“We have gone back to what made Rewind such a successful festival all those years ago, with quality all the way through the line-up.

“The changes are very much about taking it back to where it was rather than changes for the sake of it.

“In the first year, nobody really knew whether or not it would be successful and it was straight away.

“We had 24,000 people on the first weekend back in 2009 and it is very rare that you get those sorts of numbers for a brand new festival.

“We have a fantastic team who work on the festival.

“We have developed a personal relationship with the artists and built up a level of trust to make it a special show rather than people feeling like the performance is one of 60 from a tour.

“If I phone up Jimmy Somerville and ask him to put together a special show for the Saturday night with the world’s biggest party popper, he will deliver.” Mr Heartfield, 60, who lives in Rotherfield Greys, added: “We want it to be an event. It is a special occasion and we want it to feel like it is something they have never seen before.”

New for this year’s Rewind is Club Tropicana, an Eighties club featuring a host of top DJs throughout the festival.

There will also be the Electro Picture Lounge, which provides a place to relax and enjoy classic Eighties film footage and

documentaries.

The inflatable church and silent disco will be returning by popular demand and there will also be themed bars, fancy dress, fireworks, a funfair and a children’s zone.

Ticket prices have been held from last year. A weekend ticket costs from £99 for early-bird adults, while day tickets cost from £59. Camping and VIP options are also available.

For more information, visit south.rewindfestival.com