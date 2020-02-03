Tzuke to headline at festival

JUDIE TZUKE is to headline the Gap Festival in Goring this summer.

The singer and songwriter, whose single Stay With Me Till Dawn made the UK charts in 1979, will perform on Saturday, June 20, the penultimate day of the festival.

Organisers say they will make further line-up announcements in the next month or so.

The biennial festival, which first took place in 2014, will run from June 12 to 21 with at least 37 events at venues in Goring and Streatley, particularly smaller ones.

These will include music, dance, drama, outdoor theatre, opera, poetry and comedy with both famous names and community groups.

The festival will open with a choral concert featuring two world premieres of new works set to a well-known poet’s verse.

Several events will take place at St Thomas’s Church, including a discussion on the separation of church and state hosted by the Rt Rev Steven Croft, the Bishop of Oxford.

Also taking part will be a former prime minister who is yet to be named.

The festival will also feature a “living history” day when writers, musicians and other performers will enact events from the village’s past.

Tickets will be on sale on the festival’s website and at Inspiration in Goring high street from April.

• Organisers are appealing for volunteers to help with tasks such as staging or working front of house. Anyone who can help should email help@thegapfestival.org