£8.5m care home opened by Eileen, 106

A PARTY was held to celebrate the launch of a new care home in Henley.

Henley Manor in Mill Lane was officially opened on Thursday last week at a ceremony attended by 150 people.

A ribbon was cut by 106-year-old Eileen Symonds, who lives at a care home in Wimbledon run by Hallmark, the operator of the new 80-bed home.

Guests were given tours of the £8.5 million home which has a cinema, hair salon, café, function room, therapy room and a sensory room to support people living with dementia.

There is also an outdoor putting green, aviary, greenhouse, living wall, water wall and landscaped gardens.

Ram Goyal, managing director of Hallmark Care Homes, said: “I am proud of everyone who has been involved in the building and opening of the care home. We are looking forward to making Henley Manor a part of the community, providing high-quality care.”

Liz Clements, general manager of the home, said: “I am excited to be able to lead the team here at Henley Manor. We hope to be a well-respected member of the Henley community and I am excited to welcome our first residents.”