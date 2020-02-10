New homes exhibition

Monday, 10 February 2020

RESIDENTS are invited to a public exhibition about the revision of Sonning Common’s neighbourhood plan. 

It will take place at the village hall in Wood Lane on Saturday, February 29 from 10am to 2pm.

The village has to revise its plan to ensure it will meet housing demand and to protect it from speculative development by defining the number of homes that can be built in specific areas.

The original plan, which passed a referendum in 2016, allocated five sites for 195 homes, as required by South Oxfordshire District Council’s local plan.

The new local plan allocated at least another 108 homes for the village but it has not been adopted following a change in political control at the district council.

