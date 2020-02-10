Animal show

A COMMUNITY concert will be staged by Lewknor ... [more]
Monday, 10 February 2020
AN animal roadshow for children will be held at Wargrave library on February 19 from 11am to noon.
The session will have a rainforest theme and is suitable for children aged four to 12. It costs £4 per child.
For more information, call 0118 940 4656 or email
libraries@wokingham.gov.uk
10 February 2020
