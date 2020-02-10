A SPRING art camp for children will be held in Wargrave this month.

Artist Jo Hall will host the sessions at her home at Quatre Cottage in Blakes Road from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

The sessions will be held on February 17 and 18 for children aged five to 10 and on February 19 for over-10s.

For more information, call 07703 534716 or email jomaundrell@hotmail.com