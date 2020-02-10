Monday, 10 February 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Art camps

A SPRING art camp for children will be held in Wargrave this month.

Artist Jo Hall will host the sessions at her home at Quatre Cottage in Blakes Road from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

The sessions will be held on February 17 and 18 for children aged five to 10 and on February 19 for over-10s.

For more information, call 07703 534716 or email jomaundrell@hotmail.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33