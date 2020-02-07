Snowdrop garden opened to visitors

THE Henley Quakers hosted snowdrop viewings and afternoon tea on Sunday, writes Axel Fithen.

About 70 people visited the Friends Meeting House in Northfield End to see the flowers in the walled burial garden which have bloomed early this year.

The garden dates back to a time when Quakers could not be buried in the town cemetery because of their beliefs.

Quaker Gillian Wilson, who served cake, said she was pleased with the number of visitors.

She said: “It’s an opportunity to share our lovely garden with people in the community and they respond well.

“We’re very welcoming and people were very relaxed and surprised at the garden. It’s unique.”

Many visitors left a voluntary contribution, helping to raise £170.