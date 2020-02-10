Homes plan unveiled

A PUBLIC exhibition about the future of Reading Golf Club will be held next week.

It plans to leave its 96-acre course off Kidmore End Road in Emmer Green and merge with Caversham Heath Golf Club, which occupies land owned by the Mapledurham Estate.

The club says this is because of falling membership and the threat of insolvency.

Most of the land is set to be sold for a development of hundreds of new homes.

The exhibition of the plans will take place at the club on Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm.

Representatives from the club and developers Fairfax Acquisitions and Redrow Homes will be present.

A spokesman for the club urged residents of Emmer Green to attend.

He said: “We will have on display carefully considered plans, which will both safeguard the future of Reading Golf Club and leave a legacy at Emmer Green that all our members can be proud of.

“Contrary to some comments, we are proposing a thoughtful, sensitively designed future for Emmer Green that includes major new open space, a substantial increase in the number of trees on golf club land, plans for a new healthcare facility and a number of high quality, well-designed homes.”