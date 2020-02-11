Sign up early for charity ride and you could win bicycle

FAMILIES have been urged to sign up for the 14th annual On Your Bike challenge in Sonning Common.

The organisers of the event, which has raised more than £60,000 for good causes since it was launched in 2007, are giving away a bicycle in a free prize draw for everyone who registers before 6pm on March 15.

The bicycle will be provided by the event sponsor, AW Cycles, of Caversham. The business will also give a second bike to a pupil at Sonning Common Primary School, where the event starts and finishes.

This year’s challenge will take place on Sunday, March 29 when hundreds of riders of all ages and abilities will set off from playground at the Grove Road school at 10am.

The riders will follow a circuit of either six, 12 or 20 miles through the surrounding countryside. The shortest route goes to Peppard Common and back while the middle ride takes in Stoke Row and Checkendon and the longest one goes almost as far as Crowmarsh Gifford.

The routes are marshalled and signposted with a refreshment station at the halfway point. There will also be a supervised playground cycle for younger children.

The proceeds will be shared between the school, the village’s community first responders and the Ways and Means Trust’s Greenshoots project at Manor Farm in Peppard, which creates job opportunities for people with learning disabilities or mental illness.

Founder Penny Snowden, who will step down as organiser after this year, gave a presentation to children at the school on Monday, which was attended by father and son Geoff and Rob Bowen, the owners of AW Cycles, and Mrs Snowden’s successor Geoff Davis, who has two children at the school.

Mr Davis said: “It’s an honour to be taking over from Penny as this is a major event which has become a very popular fixture in the community.

“We would encourage anyone who can volunteer as marshals to come forward, particularly grandparents as parents often want to ride with the children.”

Mr Bowen said: “It’s a great way to get kids out enjoying themselves and also promotes cycling safety by getting them out on the roads in a nice, safe environment with their families. It helps to dispel the myth that it’s a dangerous sport.”

Entry costs £6 per person in advance or £10 on the day if spaces are available. For more information or to volunteer, visit onyourbikesonningcommon.co.uk