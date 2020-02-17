Monday, 17 February 2020

Adventure day

A NAVIGATION challenge for children will take place in Sonning Common on Wednesday..

The youngsters will be tasked with finding markers, identifying pictures and learning facts to tell their friends.

It will be held in the field behind Kidmore End war memorial hall, off Reades Lane, from 10am to noon.

Entry is free and registration will take place inside the hall until 11.30am on the day. Toilets and refreshments will be available. Children must have appropriate footwear.

