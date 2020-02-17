Monday, 17 February 2020

Could you spare drive?

RESIDENTS of Sonning Common are being asked to offer up their drives during the day while the NHS mobile breast screening unit is stationed at the village health centre..

It is taking up four staff spaces of the car park off Wood Lane for five weeks.

Non-clinical staff who drive to work will have to park in nearby roads, adding to the existing parking problem, unless the health centre receives offers of drives.

