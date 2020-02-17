CPR training

RESIDENTS of Tokers Green are being encouraged to register for CPR and defibrillator training.

Sessions will be held at Kidmore End Primary School depending on the number of people who express an interest.

The nearest device for villagers is located in a red cabinet at the junction of Rokeby Drive and Gaskells End. It can be unlocked when calling 999 in an emergency.

To register an interest, email ian99beale@yahoo.co.uk