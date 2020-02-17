Monday, 17 February 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

CPR training

RESIDENTS of Tokers Green are being encouraged to register for CPR and defibrillator training.

Sessions will be held at Kidmore End Primary School depending on the number of people who express an interest. 

The nearest device for villagers is located in a red cabinet at the junction of Rokeby Drive and Gaskells End. It can be unlocked when calling 999 in an emergency.

To register an interest, email ian99beale@yahoo.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33