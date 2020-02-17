Monday, 17 February 2020

Post-war love

THE film The Aftermath will be screened at Pearson Hall in Sonning on February 25.

The film is set in post-war Germany when Rachel Morgan, played by Kiera Knightly, arrives at the ruins of Hamburg to be reunited with husband Lewis, played by Jason Clarke, a British colonel.

It is the latest film to be shown by the Sonning Film Club. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. Tickets cost £5 for members and £6 for guests, which includes a glass of wine.

