Feast raises £2,000

A NEPALESE feast raised £2,029 for the Chiltern Centre in Henley.

About 70 people attended the event at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road.

Guests enjoyed a three-course menu of traditional Nepalese food, including three different types of curry, samosas and spring rolls for £30 a head.

Local band HoT Stuff performed and there was an auction and a raffle with prizes including a print of Henley Bridge by local artist Kirsten Jones.

The event was organised by Kaley Hayes, from Sonning, who is to take part in a fundraising trek across the desert in Jordan in May. She said: “It exceeded my expectations. The standout point of the whole experience was the support shown by the community.

I reached out for auction prizes and was really blown away. People I don’t even know offered to help.

“It was the first time we had done an event like this and it was definitely worthwhile. It was such a fun night and I loved how everybody got up and danced. The band were absolutely brilliant.”

The trek is part of an annual campaign by the Chiltern Centre.

To make a donation, visit bit.ly/2GV5lVp