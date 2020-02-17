Third year of heroes awards

THE Henley Heroes awards are back for a third year.

Organisers are seeking nominations from the public for community champions, volunteers and unsung people who deserved to be honoured.

The awards, which are supported by the Henley Standard, will be presented at a black-tie dinner and ceremony at Henley town hall on Friday May 15.

The event will once again be raising money for the Henley youth and community project Nomad.

Town and community manager Helen Barnett, who organises the event, said: “We want the awards to have substance and not celebrate the great and the good but the unsung heroes who go above and beyond in their business or personal life as well as those who have struggled personally or raised money for charity. The most emotive stories are the ones of children who have overcome great difficulty who also fundraise for others. There are lots of people who are selfless in difficult times.

“There are people who have done so much for the town for a many years and they deserve to be celebrated. Sometimes it is just really nice to say thank you.

“I know there will be people out there who don’t always want to stick their head above the parapet because they don’t think what they do is special or remarkable but we want to honour them.”

She added: “The interest in the awards has grown and I think it is just such a lovely thing to do.”

Town councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, who is a member of the organisaing committee, said: “The awards are the Oscars of Henley.

“The main reason we do it is to celebrate community champions who go over and above the work they are expected to do

Interior designer Niki Schäfer, who won the entrepreneur of the year award last year and will be a judge this year, said: “We want to find people who don’t get rewarded or celebrated for what they do.

“It is not always about rewarding the most obvious person. It might be the person who assists with the hard work but doesn’t get all the credit.”

Ms Schäfer, who chairs the Henley Business Partnership, added: “The surprise element is wonderful. It is a really emotional evening and so special.”

At least seven community champions will be honoured and an overall winner may be chosen. Winners will receive a glass trophy.

The closing date for entries is April 24 and you can make as many nominations as you want.