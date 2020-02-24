Monday, 24 February 2020

Flower talk

A TALK about asters will be given to members of Chiltern Edge Horticultural Society at Peppard War Memorial Hall on Tuesday, March 10 from 7.30pm.

The speaker will be Jacqueline Aviolet, the owner of Rosie’s Garden Plants in Kent.

The society’s spring show will take place at Sonning Common village hall in Wood Lane on Saturday, April 4 from 2pm.

