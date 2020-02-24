Monday, 24 February 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Stay strong

STRENGTH and balance classes for older people take place at the Christ Church Centre in Henley on Wednesdays from 1.30pm

These are run by Age UK Oxfordshire and Generation Games. For more information, call 01235 849403.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33