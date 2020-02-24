Stay strong

Speeding drivers could kill child, warn villagers
A CHILD could be killed if no action is taken to ... [more]
Monday, 24 February 2020
STRENGTH and balance classes for older people take place at the Christ Church Centre in Henley on Wednesdays from 1.30pm
These are run by Age UK Oxfordshire and Generation Games. For more information, call 01235 849403.
24 February 2020
More News:
Speeding drivers could kill child, warn villagers
A CHILD could be killed if no action is taken to ... [more]
Pupils love Valentine’s Day cake baking competition
A VALENTINE’S Day bake off competition was held ... [more]
POLL: Have your say