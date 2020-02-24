Performing arts school celebrates 20th anniversary

A CHAMPAGNE reception was held in Henley to toast the 20th year of a performing arts school.

About 25 supporters of StageWorks attended the event, which was held at the Kenton Theatre in New Street.

StageWorks was founded in Henley by Emma-Jane Taylor in 2000 and now has more than 400 students of all ages.

Other branches have since opened in Benson, Caversham, Cookham and Bristol.

Ms Taylor said: “While everyone was preparing to welcome the new millennium, I was getting prepared to welcome the first students to StageWorks.

“I will never forget that first class with 15 hopeful students looking back at me with no clue who I was or what was going to happen next. There were moments back then when my thoughts completely mirrored theirs.” She paid tribute to her mother and others who have helped her over the years. She also thanked the Henley Standard, Henley Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society and the Kenton for their support. Ms Taylor said: “StageWorks has been a great platform for the many students who have walked through our doors.

“Some wanted to go on professionally and I am proud that we have seen these students performing in the West End, on Broadway, TV, film and radio.

“Even those students who didn’t want to go on and perform professionally have succeeded in life with great skills to support their business roles.

“As StageWorks has grown, we are proud to have kept in touch with most of those that have left.

“We welcome them all back at showtimes to get involved and it really does feel like one big family.

“If the next 20 years have half of the talent, passion and drive that the first 20 have had then I for one can’t wait.”

A celebration is also being planned for later this year, following StageWorks’ production of Jack and the Beanstalk.