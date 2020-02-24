Speeding drivers could kill child, warn villagers
Monday, 24 February 2020
A FREE community afternoon tea will be held at the d:two centre in Upper Market Place, Henley, on Sunday at 3pm.
The event is to mark the end of half term and is open to all ages. The soft play area and toys will be available. Older children will be provided with a film room.
Visitors are asked to bring food to share. Tea and coffee will be provided.
24 February 2020
