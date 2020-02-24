Monday, 24 February 2020

Afternoon tea

A FREE community afternoon tea will be held at the d:two centre in Upper Market Place, Henley, on Sunday at 3pm.

The event is to mark the end of half term and is open to all ages. The soft play area and toys will be available. Older children will be provided with a film room.

Visitors are asked to bring food to share. Tea and coffee will be provided.

