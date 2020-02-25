Charity seeking staff to meet extra demand

A RECRUITMENT day was held at the Chiltern Centre in Henley on Saturday.

Staff welcomed people who were interested in working for the charity, which provides care and support to young people with disabilities and their families.

The centre needs support workers and a team leader as demand for its service has increased following about 10 referrals from Buckinghamshire. It currently has eight care staff and four administrators.

Visitors were given a tour of the complex off Greys Road, which has four bedrooms as well as clinical and sensory rooms, and introduced to the clients.

Manager Gareth Groves said: “Recruitment within social care is very difficult everywhere. This is the first time we’ve done a recruitment day. We’re just trying to think of more ways to engage with people who might be curious.

“Hopefully we had a couple that have gone away and their curiosity might make them consider applying.”

Mr Groves said that staff retention was good but added: “If we have more demand for our service then we have to increase the staffing levels.”