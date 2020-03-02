Weather forecast

Monday, 02 March 2020

A TALK about the weather in Oxford over the last 250 years will be held at Henley Hockey Club on March 11.

It will be presented by Stephen Burt, who worked in the meteorology department of the University of Reading.

The event is hosted by Café Scientifique Henley. To attend, email cafescihenley
@gmail.com

