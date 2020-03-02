Musician wants to teach how to listen

PERCUSSION superstar Dame Evelyn Glennie will perform in Henley next Wednesday (March 4) as part of the Chiltern Arts Festival.

Dame Evelyn, who has been profoundly deaf since the age of 12 and often plays barefoot, is taking part in two linked events on the same night.

The first of these, at 6.30pm, will see her in conversation with music researcher Katy Hamilton at the Chantry House next door to St Mary’s Church in Hart Street.

Then at 7.30pm she will be in concert at the church with Trio HLK, which is titled “Extra Sensory Perception”.

Glennie says: “I love to improvise and give totally improvised concerts. One never knows the ideas that will emerge so part of the curiosity is not knowing where the ideas will eventually go.

“A lot of what I do is instinctive. I play in the moment, which is always dependent on various things such as acoustics, quality of intruments and audience presence.”

Glennie says she likes to experiment when it comes to performing other people’s works.

She says: “The repertoire I play by other composers is so new. We do not have hundreds of years’ worth to draw upon.

“Therefore, I give each piece a good chance to be experimented with through performance. It is up to me to bring something honest and heartfelt to each piece I play.”

She added: “That does not mean that the audience has to ‘like’ each piece but I bring emotion and sincerity to what I do.”

Tickets for the concert are £25. The pre-concert interview is £10.