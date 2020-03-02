Knitters to help fund Fish move

THE Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common is appealing for people to knit in suppport of its proposed move.

The charity is giving away wool and patterns for knitters to make bobble hats and tea cosies which it can sell to raise funds for its move from Kennylands Road to the former village police station in Lea Road.

It has to raise £130,000 in order to buy the semi-detached property from EXP Property Investments, which is redeveloping the former police house and garages next door into three new houses.

Fish, which provides transport for people who would otherwise not be able to get about, wants to relocate to secure its long-term future.

It is asking South Oxfordshire District Council for a £70,000 capital grant and is also in talks with the parish council about funding. It has about £30,000 of reserves.

Wool and patterns are available from the Fish office in Kennylands Road and the charity will also deliver.

Former Fish chairman Fred Nickson is also running a “buy a brick” appeal.

Each “brick” costs £10 and supporters’ names will be listed on a plaque once the purchase has been completed. Forms are available from the office.

A jacket potato lunch to raise money will be held at the village hall on Wednesday, April 29 from 12.30pm.

There will be a grand draw with prizes such as £75 for fuel, meal vouchers and wine. Tickets cost £12 and are available from the charity, Occasions in Wood Lane or call Mr Nickson on 07768 918501.

Meanwhile, the Fish volunteer drivers will undergo training on the charity’s new 16-seat silver Mercedes van next month.

The £50,000 vehicle replaces the Iveco, which is six years old and is expected to cost more to run. It will be sold to the Ways and Means Trust in Peppard, which will use it less frequently.

The training means there will be no Fish leisure trips outside the village in March.