Monday, 02 March 2020

Children’s challenge

PUPILS at Peppard Primary School will have the chance to go trekking in Wales later this year.

The school has formed an expedition society in partnership with the Children’s Challenge, a not-for-profit organisation that arranges events for schoolchildren.

The pupils and their parents will be able to sign up for challenges throughout the year, such as climbing Mount Snowdon, trekking in the Brecon Beacons and sailing on the Solent.

The society will also organise training in first aid and navigation and hold health and nutrition workshops.

The Children’s Challenge was established in 2017 by Stephen Lamacraft, from Shiplake, to provide testing and rewarding events for children and raise money for charity.

Several other schools in the area have registered, including St Mary’s School in Henley, Shiplake Primary School, Sonning Common Primary School and Nettlebed Community School.

For more information, visit thechildrenschallenge.com

