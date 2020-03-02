THE Goring Gap News Association, which publishes ... [more]
Monday, 02 March 2020
THE Peppard spring clean will take place on Saturday, April 25.
Villagers are invited to meet outside the Unicorn in Kingwood at 10am before collecting litter from streets across the parish.
02 March 2020
