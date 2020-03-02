Litter-pick day

THE Goring Gap News Association, which publishes ... [more]
Monday, 02 March 2020
VILLAGERS in Nettlebed are invited to join its spring clean.
The litter-pick will take place on Saturday, April 4, starting at 9am at the Field Kitchen car park, off High Street. All equipment will be provided.
02 March 2020
More News:
Bellringer pulls rope for last time after 26 years
A MAN from Goring who has rung the bells at more ... [more]
Church tribute to martyr with play about his murder
A PLAY depicting the murder of St Thomas Becket ... [more]
POLL: Have your say