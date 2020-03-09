Cake raising

A COMMUNITY bus service based in Goring covered ... [more]
Monday, 09 March 2020
A CHARITY bake off event held at Sonning Common Primary School raised £164.
The money will be split equally between mental health charity Mind and new playground equipment at the school.
09 March 2020
More News:
Girl, five, makes catwalk debut at London Fashion Week
A GIRL from Sonning Common has made her catwalk ... [more]
University student collects old bikes to help communities in Africa
A STUDENT from Sonning Common is collecting ... [more]
POLL: Have your say