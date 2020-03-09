Spring sale for charity

THE Ways and Means Trust in Peppard is to hold a spring sale.

The fundraising event will take place at Sonning Common village hall in Wood Lane on Saturday, May 16 from 9.30am to 3pm.

Attractions will include a tombola, homemade gifts, jams, chutneys and a raffle.

The trust will serve homemade cake and refreshments as well as selling honey from its Greenshoots plant nursery at Manor Farm.

The proceeds will help the the trust continue providing horticultural therapy every week to about 60 adults with either learning, physical or mental disabilities.