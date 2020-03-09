Monday, 09 March 2020

Open school

A SERIES of open mornings will be held at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common this month.

Visitors will be given a tour of the school and be able to meet headteacher Andy Hartley.

The events will be held on Thursday, March 12, Wednesday, March 18 and Wednesday, March 25, all from 9.45am to 10.30am.

To book a place, email office@maidenerleghchiltern
edge.co.uk

