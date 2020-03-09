Monday, 09 March 2020

Comedy night

A CHARITY comedy night is to be held at the Christ Church Centre in Henley.

Proceeds from the event on April 24 (7,30pm) will go to the Chiltern Centre, which supports young people with disabilities.

The show is suitable for those aged 18 and over

Tickets cost £15, which includes a welcome drink. Visit bit.ly/39yyTVa

