Monday, 09 March 2020
A CHARITY comedy night is to be held at the Christ Church Centre in Henley.
Proceeds from the event on April 24 (7,30pm) will go to the Chiltern Centre, which supports young people with disabilities.
The show is suitable for those aged 18 and over
Tickets cost £15, which includes a welcome drink. Visit bit.ly/39yyTVa
