Seed swap returns

A SEED swap will be held at Henley town hall tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am to noon.

Flower and vegetable seeds will be available in return for a small donation.

The event is organised by environmental campaign group Greener Henley, the Henley Allotments Association and the town council’s parks services team.

Entry is free and visitors should bring seeds in envelopes labelled with information about the contents such as the plant name, colour, height and when to sow the seeds.

Last year, about 100 people attended the inaugural event and exchanged seeds.

Some also brought trees from their gardens which they traded with each other.

Deputy Mayor David Eggleton, who is chairman of Henley in Bloom, said: “There was a good turnout last time and there were lots of seeds.”