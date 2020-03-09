May fayre replaced

THE May fayre in Henley will not go ahead this year in order to celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE Day instead.

A street party-style event is expected to take place in Market Place with a traditional band and tables and chairs for people to sit at and enjoy food and drink.

Sarah Miller, who chairs the town council’s town and community committee, said: “The May fayre has traditionally been held on the first bank holiday in May in Market Place.

“This year we have the VE Day celebrations. May Day has been moved from Monday to Friday, May 8.

“We decided that we would postpone this year and the VE Day celebrations will be a stand-alone event.”

“There won’t be a May fayre this year, which we’re all very sad about. I just don’t think it is the right time for everyone to get involved in it.”

She said the May Fayre would return as normal next year.

VE Day marks the day that Allied forces accepted the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945 to end the Second World War.