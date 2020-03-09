(Male) toads in a hurry to spawn

THE Henley Toad Patrol has now helped more than 4,250 toads cross the road safely.

The volunteers collect the creatures in buckets at a temporary barrier they installed along a stretch of the A4155 Marlow Road. It was put in place to prevent the toads from being killed by vehicles as they migrate from Oaken Grove Wood to a pond in a field owned by the Culden Faw Estate.

By the end of last month, 4,288 toads, 135 frogs and 108 smooth newts had been collected at the barrier and carried across the road.

Professor John Sumpter, a founding member of the patrol and head of ecology at Brunel University, said: “The last week of February was another active one for the toads and volunteers.

“Just over 1,000 toads, together with much smaller numbers of frogs and smooth newts, were carried across the road and released into the large pond close to the River Thames.

“There, in the next few weeks, they will spawn, then immediately leave the pond, heading back to the woods from which they came.

“The variable weather during the week meant that some nights were ideal for amphibian movement, whereas others were too cold and hence few, if any, were on the move.

“The really busy night was Friday when more than 750 toads were helped across on what was a mild, wet night. The Met Office had predicted the night’s weather accurately, which meant that many volunteers turned up to help.

“The toads were on the move throughout the night. The last ones were collected just before the sun rose. Early in the spawning migration most of the toads on the move are males. They want to be present in the spawning pond ready for the arrival of the females. But females are now appearing at the barrier, often accompanied by a male.

“Towards the end of the migration most of the toads arriving at the barrier are large females ready to spawn. These could be described as the most ‘valuable’ individuals because they will provide a lot of eggs.

“These numbers are much higher than they usually are at the end of February. It is quite likely that the early appearance of amphibians this year is a consequence of climate change.

“Scientists have documented that amphibians are now spawning earlier than they did in the past. In the West Country some amphibian populations now spawn before Christmas.”