Dinner with cricketers

FORMER England cricketers Alan Knott, Chris Cowdrey and Pat Pocock will be speaking at a fundraising dinner at Badgemore Park in Henley.

The event on Saturday, March 21 has been organised by the Lord’s Taverners charity, which will share the proceeds with Sonning Cricket Club.

Tickets cost £85, which includes a drinks reception, three-course dinner and half a bottle of wine.

Dinner will be served at 8pm and the event will end at 11.30pm.

There will be a question and answer session and a chance to get the players’ autographs.

Knott was a wicketkeeper who played 95 Test matches and received an MBE this year for services to cricket.

Cowdrey, an all-rounder, only played six times for his country but was captain against the West Indies in 1988. Pocock was a spin bowler who played 25 Tests.

For tickets, call Peter Kay on 07867 970840 or email lordstavernersTV@lords

taverners.org