Pupils learn how to make pancakes

PUPILS from Trinity Primary School in Henley took part in pancake-making workshops at the town’s Hart Street Tavern.

About 25 youngsters visited the venue on Shrove Tuesday and watched as head chef Jon Christie showed them how to mix the batter, pour it into a pan and flip the pancakes until they were ready to cook.

They were split into three groups who took turns at cooking before sitting down to eat what they had made. They were able to top them with a selection of chocolate, sweets, fruit and spreads.

The restaurant also provided them with colouring activities and quiz sheets with questions about pancake traditions.

The visit was organised by Sarah Gilbert, who works with the restaurant through Henley agency rhe Creative Duck and whose son Joe is in year 4 at the school.

Mrs Gilbert said: “It’s nice to be able to take the curriculum out of the classroom and bring it to life a bit.”

Headteacher Beatriz Melero said: “It’s great to come out into the community and see a local business while learning something new.

“The children have had pancakes at home before but I think their parents usually cook them and I’m sure they’ll want to try making them again by themselves. We’re very thankful for the opportunity.”